EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

EME stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.37. The stock had a trading volume of 258,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,794. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.49 and a 1-year high of $385.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.37.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.