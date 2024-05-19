Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 3,204 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6,637.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 1,170,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,113,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 12,303,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of -344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.