AMG National Trust Bank Sells 55 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 927,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

