AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 11,193 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,257,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 140,142 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 174,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,630. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.