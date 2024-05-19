Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.28 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and approximately $99,945.89 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00055253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00035076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.