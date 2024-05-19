AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $3,361,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 1,058,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,194. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -95.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

