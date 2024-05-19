AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $3,361,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 1,058,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,194. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
