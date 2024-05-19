AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $472,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CACC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.79 and a quick ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

