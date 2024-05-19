AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock remained flat at $62.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

