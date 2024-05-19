AMG National Trust Bank Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPHE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 48,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,180. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

