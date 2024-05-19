AMG National Trust Bank Sells 105 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Nucor by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,862. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.