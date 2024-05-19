AMG National Trust Bank Has $923,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

