AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,168. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

