Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,612. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

