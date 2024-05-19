AMG National Trust Bank Sells 543 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

