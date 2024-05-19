Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. The company has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

