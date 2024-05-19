Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. 2,112,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

