Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 801,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,770. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

