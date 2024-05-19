Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 280,800 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 974,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE SBSW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 12,273,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.82.
Sibanye Stillwater Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
