Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 280,800 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 974,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 12,273,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.82.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.