Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,595 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Foot Locker makes up approximately 1.4% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 81,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,346. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

