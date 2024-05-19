SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $168.04. 3,461,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.92.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
