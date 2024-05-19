Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total transaction of $4,270,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,557,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,447,716.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,499 shares of company stock valued at $184,795,784 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $285.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.14 and its 200-day moving average is $272.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

