Brown Advisory Inc. Has $47.39 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $47,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 2,249,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,798. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

