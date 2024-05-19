Brown Advisory Inc. Has $48.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,226 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.73% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $48,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,581,000 after buying an additional 269,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 219,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 417,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.24 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.