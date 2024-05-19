Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.60% of Cable One worth $49,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 41.2% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 34.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.13 and a 52-week high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.