Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CG

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.