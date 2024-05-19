Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.85% of CTS worth $52,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CTS by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $9,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 175,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.62. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $211,399.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,674.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $211,399.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,674.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,602 shares of company stock worth $2,947,896. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

