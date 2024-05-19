Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 727 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $56,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $169.56. 250,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

View Our Latest Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.