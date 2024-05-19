Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 4.04% of Mitek Systems worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161,246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 77.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,746 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 413,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,398. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.