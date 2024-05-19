Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $81,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.