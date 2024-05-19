Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 621 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $468.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

