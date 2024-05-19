Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 28.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 304,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Vale by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Vale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,194,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,048,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.