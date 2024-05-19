Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

