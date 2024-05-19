Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 250,564 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250,564 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $67,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.71. 2,010,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,930. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.39.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

