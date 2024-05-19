Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,335 RH (NYSE:RH)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. RH makes up about 1.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RH by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 237,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.41. 467,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.92 and a 200-day moving average of $271.39. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

