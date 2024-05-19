Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.78.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.02. 1,612,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.20. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

