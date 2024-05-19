Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470,073 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after buying an additional 242,313 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

