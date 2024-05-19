Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 13,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 103,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 457,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

