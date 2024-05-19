Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Natural Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 420,220 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $5,300,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.26. 51,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 62.93% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

