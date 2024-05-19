2,440 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 639,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. 16,546,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $177.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

