SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $138.02. 801,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,565. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $139.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

