Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

SBUX stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,576. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

