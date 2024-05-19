SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

