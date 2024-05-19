Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,817,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.77% of Match Group worth $175,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,534. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

