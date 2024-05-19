Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $56,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. 962,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,358. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

