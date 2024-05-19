Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 38,881 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $62,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,004. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

