Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,457 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

