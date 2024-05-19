Brown Advisory Inc. Has $57.37 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $57,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,803. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

