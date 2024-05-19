Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 96,551 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.87% of Bancorp worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $214,194. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 373,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,617. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

