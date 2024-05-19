Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $66,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.8 %

YOU stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.29. 790,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.