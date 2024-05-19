Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,107 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.56 and a 200 day moving average of $342.78. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.26 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

